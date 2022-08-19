Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,172 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.