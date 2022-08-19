Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 742 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workiva were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 362,293 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 31.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,644,000 after acquiring an additional 81,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $10,434,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

NYSE:WK opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

