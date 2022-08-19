Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ExlService were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $177.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average is $140.76. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

