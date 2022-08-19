Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 81.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.89 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.60 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

