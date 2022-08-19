TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after buying an additional 1,021,852 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 154.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,002 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $7,168,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.