Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after buying an additional 682,425 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after buying an additional 564,947 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Teradata by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after buying an additional 406,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Teradata by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after buying an additional 268,789 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 242,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

