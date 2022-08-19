Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Haynes International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after buying an additional 71,392 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 71,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAYN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Haynes International stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

