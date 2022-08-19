Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $101.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.63.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

