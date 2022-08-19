Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 299,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 210,002 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 271,101 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $35.84 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $624.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

