Texas Permanent School Fund Has $456,000 Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SiriusPoint by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in SiriusPoint by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 310,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SiriusPoint by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $733.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

