Texas Permanent School Fund Has $529,000 Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,847 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Zumiez by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,003 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,460 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 4.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Zumiez Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $29.75 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $578.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Profile

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

