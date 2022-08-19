Texas Permanent School Fund Has $534,000 Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 87.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 45,615 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 305,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 32,638 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.