Texas Permanent School Fund Has $555,000 Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYE shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of MYE stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $790.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.33. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Myers Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.