Texas Permanent School Fund Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,447,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 137,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natus Medical in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NTUS opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.93.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

