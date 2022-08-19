Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 159.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Trilantic Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $7.19 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $186.90 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

