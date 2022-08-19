Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 76,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 334,780 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a market cap of $846.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

