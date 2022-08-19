Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $827.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.50. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

