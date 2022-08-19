Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,092 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in News were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in News by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

