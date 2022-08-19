Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,551 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

