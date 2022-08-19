Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,730 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $88,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $94,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

