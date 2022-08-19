Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,776 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 340.0% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 104.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,986 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 817.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

