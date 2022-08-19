Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,859 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Comerica Bank grew its position in The GEO Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The GEO Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $992.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

