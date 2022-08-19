Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 244 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $63.56.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.39 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

