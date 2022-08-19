Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 341 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 164,228 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Movado Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Movado Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of MOV stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $821.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.