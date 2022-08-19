Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 457 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

HFWA stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

