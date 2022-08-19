Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 550 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Genesco were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Genesco by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

GCO stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $896.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.87. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

