Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 603 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NX opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $860.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

