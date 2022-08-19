Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 776 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Titan International were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Titan International during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4,260.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWI opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $989.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.33.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

