Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $254,000 Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 338,049 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 789.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $327.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.71. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 2.88%.

In related news, Director David A. Wolfort sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $204,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,712.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Wolfort sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $204,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,712.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $521,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,683.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,531. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

