Texas Permanent School Fund Takes Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in XPEL by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $81.18 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEL. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other XPEL news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $62,335.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 9,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,185,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

