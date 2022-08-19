The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 824,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $21,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.