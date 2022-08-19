The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Timken were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $68.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.