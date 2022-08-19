Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $152,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $377,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.04.

TWKS opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

