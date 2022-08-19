Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $165,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TITN opened at $32.29 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $728.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.