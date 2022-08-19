Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $78.69 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,355 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.81 per share, with a total value of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,557.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.