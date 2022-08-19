TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $20,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD stock opened at $201.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.44.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

