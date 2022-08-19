Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Thomas E. Timbie Sells 50,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,850,963.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $19.31 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.13.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.