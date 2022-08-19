Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Sells $501,089.38 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tricida Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $749.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Tricida alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tricida Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.