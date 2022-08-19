Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Sells $501,089.38 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $749.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.68.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
