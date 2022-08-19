VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $670,981.68 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $206.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in VeriSign by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 6,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in VeriSign by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.