Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

