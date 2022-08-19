Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of National Vision by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 635,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 232,871 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of National Vision by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 983,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,179,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.66.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

