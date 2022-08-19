Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $608,000 Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 26.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Alarm.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,684 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

