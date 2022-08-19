Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $663,000 Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.25. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $46.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

