Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $676,000 Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

SAH stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

