Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $697,000 Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 95,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

