Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 917 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,646,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. UBS Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.29.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,526 shares of company stock valued at $533,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $381.49 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $611.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

