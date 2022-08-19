Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,819 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,819 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordstrom Trading Down 4.8 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.

NYSE:JWN opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

