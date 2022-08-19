Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 143,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,115.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,510 in the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 4.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.40. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

