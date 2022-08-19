Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 10.3% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.94.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

