Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) by 302.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,977 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Volta were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Volta by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Volta during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Volta by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLTA. DA Davidson set a $2.50 price target on shares of Volta in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Volta stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.42. Volta Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $409.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

